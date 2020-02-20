Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,841 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $11,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,488,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,509,000 after purchasing an additional 629,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,542,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,936,000 after purchasing an additional 76,432 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2,162.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,728,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,668 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 920,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,710,000 after purchasing an additional 93,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 878,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 62,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.19.

NYSE CMI traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $168.30. The stock had a trading volume of 33,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.14 and a 12-month high of $186.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cummins news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,184.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

