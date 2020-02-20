Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,553,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 55,496 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.64% of Curtiss-Wright worth $218,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CW. CWM LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CW. UBS Group upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price objective on Curtiss-Wright and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.80.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 4,320 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $617,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,031. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.77. 46,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 12-month low of $108.96 and a 12-month high of $149.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.68%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

