CVCoin Price Tops $0.0410 on Exchanges (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One CVCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0410 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, HADAX, HitBTC and OpenLedger DEX. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $508,190.00 and $22,704.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CVCoin has traded down 16.6% against the dollar.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . CVCoin’s official message board is www.crypviser-forum.com

CVCoin Token Trading

CVCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, BTC-Alpha, HADAX, HitBTC and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

