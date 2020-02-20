CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $33.05

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.05 and last traded at $33.09, with a volume of 240712 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.83.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVI. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. CVR Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. GQ Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

