CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $86.06 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%.

Shares of CVR Partners stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.55. The company had a trading volume of 17,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.86 million, a P/E ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23. CVR Partners has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $4.35.

Several research firms recently commented on UAN. TheStreet cut CVR Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

CVR Partners, LP produces, distributes, and markets nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company.

