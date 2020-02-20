CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $86.06 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%.

Shares of CVR Partners stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.55. The company had a trading volume of 17,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.86 million, a P/E ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23. CVR Partners has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $4.35.

Several research firms recently commented on UAN. TheStreet cut CVR Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP produces, distributes, and markets nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Earnings History for CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.