CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,668,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 329,588 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 1.5% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of CVS Health worth $123,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 179,914 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 18,529 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 40,557 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 332,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $24,665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 20,469 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE CVS traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $71.94. 5,718,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,978,486. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $93.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CVS Health from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.26.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.