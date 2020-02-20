CYBERAGENT INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CYBERAGENT INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyberAgent Inc. provides internet services. Its business portfolio includes blog media website, internet ad business, game services and investment development business for smartphones and PC. CyberAgent Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

OTCMKTS:CYGIY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.74. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12. CYBERAGENT INC/ADR has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $22.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.56.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, Internet advertising, game, and investment training businesses primarily in Japan. The company offers a range of services, such as Internet TV station, blog, love life, and music distribution; Internet advertising agency and ad tech services; and smartphone games.

