CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Announces Earnings Results

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter. CyberOptics updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBE traded up $2.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.50. 15,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,106. CyberOptics has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 5.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.03 million, a PE ratio of 106.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.21.

CYBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of CyberOptics in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of CyberOptics from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CyberOptics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

