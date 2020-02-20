CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Earns Buy Rating from Lake Street Capital

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Lake Street Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $20.00. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.38% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CYBE. ValuEngine raised CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.
Shares of CyberOptics stock opened at $23.20 on Thursday. CyberOptics has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $25.37. The company has a market cap of $159.03 million, a PE ratio of 96.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 5.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.48.
CyberOptics Company Profile
CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.
