CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Earns Buy Rating from Lake Street Capital

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Lake Street Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $20.00. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CYBE. ValuEngine raised CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of CyberOptics stock opened at $23.20 on Thursday. CyberOptics has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $25.37. The company has a market cap of $159.03 million, a PE ratio of 96.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 5.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.48.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in CyberOptics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 44,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in CyberOptics by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its position in CyberOptics by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 33,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 12,501 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CyberOptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in CyberOptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 53.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

