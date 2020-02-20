CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Price Target Raised to $29.00

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.91% from the stock’s previous close.

CYBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of CyberOptics in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

CYBE traded up $2.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.68. 82,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,106. The stock has a market cap of $159.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.21. CyberOptics has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.48.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 2.97%. Research analysts anticipate that CyberOptics will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberOptics by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in CyberOptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CyberOptics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 53.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

