CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Sold by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the third quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CyrusOne by 4,750.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in CyrusOne by 36.4% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth $66,000.

CONE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CyrusOne from $78.50 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $78.00 target price on CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.34.

In related news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $6,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,212,517. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $868,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,008 shares in the company, valued at $22,490,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 118,456 shares of company stock worth $7,900,195 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONE traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.38. 2,409,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -455.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. CyrusOne Inc has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $79.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.14.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

