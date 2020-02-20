CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.75-3.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.105-1.055 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.CyrusOne also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.75-3.90 EPS.

Shares of CyrusOne stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,930,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,955. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.14. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $48.94 and a 12-month high of $79.73. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -439.93, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CONE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.50 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks set a $78.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.34.

In related news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $325,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,075 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,553.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $6,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at $11,212,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 118,456 shares of company stock worth $7,900,195 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.