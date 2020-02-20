Danakali Ltd (ASX:DNK) Insider Purchases A$35,698.32 in Stock

Danakali Ltd (ASX:DNK) insider Seamus Cornelius acquired 62,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.57 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of A$35,698.32 ($25,317.96).

Shares of ASX DNK remained flat at $A$0.58 ($0.41) during mid-day trading on Thursday. 49,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,648. The firm has a market cap of $184.86 million and a P/E ratio of -20.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.64. Danakali Ltd has a 12 month low of A$0.56 ($0.39) and a 12 month high of A$0.82 ($0.58).

Danakali Company Profile

Danakali Limited engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritera, East Africa. It holds interests in the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015. Danakali Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

