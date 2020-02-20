Danakali Ltd (ASX:DNK) Insider Purchases A$35,698.32 in Stock

Danakali Ltd (ASX:DNK) insider Seamus Cornelius acquired 62,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.57 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of A$35,698.32 ($25,317.96).
Shares of ASX DNK remained flat at $A$0.58 ($0.41) during mid-day trading on Thursday. 49,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,648. The firm has a market cap of $184.86 million and a P/E ratio of -20.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.64. Danakali Ltd has a 12 month low of A$0.56 ($0.39) and a 12 month high of A$0.82 ($0.58).
Danakali Company Profile
