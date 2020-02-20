Daniel K. Mahoney Sells 1,174 Shares of Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) Stock

Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) insider Daniel K. Mahoney sold 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $12,338.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,040.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE BSIG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 403,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,858. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72. Brightsphere Investment Group PLC has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.85.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $207.40 million during the quarter. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 1,914.29% and a net margin of 27.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Brightsphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

BSIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brightsphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Brightsphere Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Brightsphere Investment Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.21.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

