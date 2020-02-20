Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,030 Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 19.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 49,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the third quarter worth $968,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 112.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

EVRG stock opened at $73.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.27. Evergy has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $76.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.71.

In related news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $62,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,870.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

