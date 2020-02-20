Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Purchases 1,954 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Cerner by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 101,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 18,706 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cerner by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Cerner by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $76.76 on Thursday. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $54.22 and a one year high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at $448,645.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $15,102,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 402,180 shares of company stock worth $31,920,956 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $66.00 target price on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cerner from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.71.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

