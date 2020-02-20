Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 130,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Venator Materials as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNTR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Venator Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Venator Materials by 32.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Venator Materials by 178.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 26,456 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Venator Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Venator Materials by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Venator Materials stock opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.93. Venator Materials PLC has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $7.24.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VNTR. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group cut Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price target on Venator Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.68.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

