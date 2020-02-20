Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Sells 198 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lowered its holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,117 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 102.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $349,001,000 after purchasing an additional 733,764 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 45.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $229,992,000 after purchasing an additional 298,142 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,664 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $158,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tesla by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 305,898 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $127,966,000 after purchasing an additional 46,900 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 272,019 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $65,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the period. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen T. Jurvetson sold 17,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.44, for a total value of $5,725,614.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,259.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.99, for a total transaction of $56,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,616.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,498,677 in the last ninety days. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $460.47.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $917.42 on Thursday. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $968.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $606.22 and a 200-day moving average of $367.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.