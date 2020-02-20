Deer Valley (OTCMKTS:DVLY) Stock Price Down 15.2%

Deer Valley Co. (OTCMKTS:DVLY)’s share price traded down 15.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50, 1,700 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 1,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52.

Deer Valley Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DVLY)

Deer Valley Corp. engages in designs, manufactures, and finances factory built homes. It specializes in developing of homes and markets through a network of independent dealers, builders, developers, and government agencies. The company was founded on November 1, 1999 and is headquartered in Guin, AL.

