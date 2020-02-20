Deere & Company (DE) to Release Earnings on Friday

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is set to post its Q1 2020 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 21st. Analysts expect Deere & Company to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Deere & Company to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DE stock opened at $164.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $132.68 and a 52 week high of $180.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.15 and a 200 day moving average of $167.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total transaction of $1,412,380.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,558,725.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $1,996,652.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,178 shares in the company, valued at $9,066,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,688 shares of company stock worth $4,700,421 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America downgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.28.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

