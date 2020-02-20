Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.20 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will announce sales of $6.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.34 billion. Deere & Company reported sales of $6.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year sales of $32.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.84 billion to $33.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $33.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.60 billion to $35.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.28.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.94. The company had a trading volume of 743,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,667. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $132.68 and a twelve month high of $180.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $411,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,989,626.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $1,996,652.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,066,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,688 shares of company stock worth $4,700,421 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,529,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,557,000 after buying an additional 571,773 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $89,931,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $85,260,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,859,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,188,395,000 after buying an additional 276,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $41,590,000. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

