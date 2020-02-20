Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets. The company operates crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks. It also provides marketing services for refined products other than jet fuel and petroleum coke; and light products, operates light product terminals in Texas and Tennessee and offers terminalling services to independent third parties. Delek Logistics Partners, LP is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DKL. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:DKL traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.26. The company had a trading volume of 523 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,570. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.98. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $34.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.58%.

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $25,936.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 14.6% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 153,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 86,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

