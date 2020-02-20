Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 9,846,294 Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,846,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,019,000. Senseonics accounts for 7.1% of Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Senseonics by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 19,574 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Senseonics by 596.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 25,069 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of Senseonics by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 75,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 50,400 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Senseonics in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senseonics stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07. Senseonics Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $3.37.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SENS shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.90.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

