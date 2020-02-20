Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) Shares Up 6.6%

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR)’s stock price shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.97, 11,814,467 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average session volume of 12,183,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Denbury Resources from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Denbury Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Denbury Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13. The firm has a market cap of $462.77 million, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 3.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Denbury Resources by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,295,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,046 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Denbury Resources by 40,315.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,666,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after buying an additional 6,649,681 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Denbury Resources by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,728,222 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after buying an additional 459,974 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Denbury Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,172,807 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 117,585 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Denbury Resources by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,938,392 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after buying an additional 371,143 shares during the period. 72.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

