Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.57

Denison Mines Corp (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.57 and traded as low as $0.48. Denison Mines shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 165,750 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DML. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$0.95 to C$0.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

The company has a market cap of $289.62 million and a P/E ratio of -9.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

