Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) Trading 7% Higher

Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT)’s stock price traded up 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.38, 1,722,579 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,478,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Depomed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21.

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

