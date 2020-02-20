Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Get Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. CIBC restated a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Descartes Systems Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.09.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $46.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $33.27 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 115.63 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average is $40.92.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 93,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Descartes Systems Group (DSGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.