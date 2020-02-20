Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) by 1,933.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,293 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,394 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DB. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Deutsche Bank by 2,423.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 208.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 119.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 21.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 299,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,043,629. Deutsche Bank AG has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $11.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.56.

DB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.10.

Deutsche Bank Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

