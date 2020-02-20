Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €138.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) received a €138.00 ($160.47) price objective from Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €132.00 ($153.49) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €137.00 ($159.30) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €139.65 ($162.38) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Boerse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €144.22 ($167.70).

Shares of ETR:DB1 opened at €157.20 ($182.79) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €147.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of €139.47. Deutsche Boerse has a one year low of €108.50 ($126.16) and a one year high of €154.25 ($179.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

