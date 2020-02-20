Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA decreased its position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,443 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,926 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 9,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Devon Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 31,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its position in Devon Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 39,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in Devon Energy by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $33,015.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,889.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DVN traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $22.18. 6,246,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,562,604. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of -22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Devon Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $35.39.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 7.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

DVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.69.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.