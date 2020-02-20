DEXUS Property Group (ASX:DXS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.41

Shares of DEXUS Property Group (ASX:DXS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.41 and traded as high as $13.42. DEXUS Property Group shares last traded at $13.41, with a volume of 2,909,044 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$12.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.56, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. DEXUS Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high quality Australian property portfolio valued at $28.9 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire.

