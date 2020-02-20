Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) Shares Up 3.8%

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €38.67 ($44.97) and last traded at €38.51 ($44.78), 326,257 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 611,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at €37.10 ($43.14).

Several brokerages recently commented on DLG. Royal Bank of Canada set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.50 ($68.02) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Dialog Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €46.46 ($54.02).

Get Dialog Semiconductor alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €42.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €43.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.