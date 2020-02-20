Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Diamondback Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 8.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Diamondback Energy to earn $9.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.59. 43,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,171. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $114.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.11. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FANG. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Johnson Rice lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.39.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.