Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $139,196.00

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last seven days, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded down 24% against the dollar. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal. Digital Fantasy Sports has a total market cap of $139,196.00 and $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00049487 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.24 or 0.00491796 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $646.91 or 0.06735019 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00068944 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00027313 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005233 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010297 BTC.

About Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports is a token. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com . The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken

Buying and Selling Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, P2PB2B and Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fantasy Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

