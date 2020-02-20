DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Hits New 12-Month High at $136.36

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $136.36 and last traded at $136.30, with a volume of 3938139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.41.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. TheStreet upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus decreased their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday. William Blair upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.71.

The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.23 and a 200-day moving average of $123.45.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $181,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,359.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,184 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,537,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376,547 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,161,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,334 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,221,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,814 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,079,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,424 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,011,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,802,000 after purchasing an additional 695,761 shares during the period.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

