Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Director Sells $285,760,000.00 in Stock

Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $285,760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

DISCA stock opened at $30.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.57. Discovery Communications Inc. has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $33.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 92.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,691,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,218,000 after purchasing an additional 85,421 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 3.6% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 18.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 132,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $459,000. 37.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

