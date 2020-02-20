Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Hits New 12-Month High at $73.18

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $73.18 and last traded at $73.02, with a volume of 8233 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLB shares. B. Riley downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.99 and a 200 day moving average of $65.79.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $291.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 36.07%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 17,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $1,146,359.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 60,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $4,406,044.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,338 shares of company stock worth $19,458,128. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 176.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 58.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

