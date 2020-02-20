Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $79.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.14.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.99. The company had a trading volume of 151,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,757. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.14. The stock has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $72.61 and a 1 year high of $89.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 86.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 313.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

