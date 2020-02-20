Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Domo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

DOMO stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. Domo has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $47.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.92. The stock has a market cap of $690.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.81 million. Domo had a negative net margin of 75.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domo will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Domo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Domo by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Domo by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Domo by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domo by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

