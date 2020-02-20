Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 1,845 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 168.1% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 21,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 13,474 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 25,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 190,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,344,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 96,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $53.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.15. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

