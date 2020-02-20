Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,527 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 329.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 13,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 216,224 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. Barclays raised their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

Shares of INTC opened at $67.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $282.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.34 and a 200-day moving average of $55.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $145,170.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $496,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,265. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

