Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $11.17 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $339.88 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $274.10 and a 12-month high of $340.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $330.52 and a 200-day moving average of $310.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

