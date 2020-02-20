Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,110,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,829,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,334 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,904,661 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $985,053,000 after purchasing an additional 281,206 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,403,227 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $823,703,000 after purchasing an additional 317,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,125,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $726,936,000 after buying an additional 951,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $45.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.69. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.44 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $210.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

