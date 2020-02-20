Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 2,887 Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned 0.06% of nVent Electric worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 43.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 15.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 228.6% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70. nVent Electric PLC has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.03 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.33%.

NVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gabelli downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. G.Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of nVent Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

In related news, Director William T. Monahan sold 6,116 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $152,716.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,559.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

