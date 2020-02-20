Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Reduces Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned 0.17% of Badger Meter worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 5,095.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,804,000 after purchasing an additional 215,597 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter worth $10,958,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,746,000 after acquiring an additional 59,330 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 2,247.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 41,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 905,822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,643,000 after acquiring an additional 28,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMI stock opened at $69.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02 and a beta of 0.86. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $49.66 and a one year high of $70.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.75.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.39 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

