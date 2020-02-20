Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Trims Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,979 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $5,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter worth about $25,000. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 81.9% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 340,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,190,000 after purchasing an additional 153,468 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% during the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.5% during the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 64.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Barclays cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

NYSE WFC opened at $47.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $43.34 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.08.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

