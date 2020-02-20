Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Director Kristiane C. Graham Sells 4,822 Shares

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 4,822 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $578,736.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,633,977.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of DOV opened at $117.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dover Corp has a 12-month low of $87.07 and a 12-month high of $120.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.02.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Dover had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,354,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,237,921,000 after purchasing an additional 371,171 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dover by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,883,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $908,658,000 after purchasing an additional 43,232 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in shares of Dover by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,123,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,537,000 after purchasing an additional 260,736 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,103,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,158,000 after purchasing an additional 86,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,094,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,146,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.38.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

