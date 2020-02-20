Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Director Kristiane C. Graham Sells 4,822 Shares

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 4,822 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $578,736.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,633,977.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of DOV opened at $117.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dover Corp has a 12-month low of $87.07 and a 12-month high of $120.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.02.
Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Dover had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,354,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,237,921,000 after purchasing an additional 371,171 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dover by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,883,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $908,658,000 after purchasing an additional 43,232 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in shares of Dover by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,123,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,537,000 after purchasing an additional 260,736 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,103,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,158,000 after purchasing an additional 86,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,094,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,146,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.38.
About Dover
Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.
Read More: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.