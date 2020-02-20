Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust (TSE:DRA.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.94

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust (TSE:DRA.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.94 and last traded at C$7.90, with a volume of 71996 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.90.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.62. The firm has a market cap of $544.61 million and a P/E ratio of 30.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0333 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust’s payout ratio is 151.52%.

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

