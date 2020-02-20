Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Dropcar Inc (NASDAQ:DCAR)’s stock price rose 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.86, approximately 1,658 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 82,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Dropcar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.95.

DropCar, Inc provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers.

