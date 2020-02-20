Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,450,250,000 after buying an additional 888,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Duke Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,854,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,077 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Duke Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,318,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,043,609,000 after acquiring an additional 990,017 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Duke Energy by 10.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,820,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,912,000 after acquiring an additional 552,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,380,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,295,000 after purchasing an additional 70,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.42. The company had a trading volume of 167,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $84.28 and a fifty-two week high of $102.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.99 and its 200-day moving average is $92.68. The company has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.07.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.70%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.25.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

